Willie James Williams Sr.
September 8, 1966 - January 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Church; 795 Maynard Street , Macon GA 31217, Rev. Richard N, Robinson will be officiating. Interment will be held in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens.
Family contact: 3113 Georgia Place Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020