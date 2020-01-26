Willie James Williams Sr. (1966 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to Willie's Family. Such a kind,..."
    - Betty Morris-Johnson
  • "Sorry for your loss . Mr. Willie was a good neighbor...."
    - Sandra & Buddy Harris
  • "Extending our deepest & most heartfelt sympathy over the..."
    - Donnie & Stephanie Hester
  • "I was saddened to hear the news about the passing of..."
    - Annie Morris Davis
  • "What an inspiration as a person, always pleasant, always..."
    - Guy Boyle
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
New Pleasant Grove Missionary Church
795 Maynard Street
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willie James Williams Sr.
September 8, 1966 - January 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Church; 795 Maynard Street , Macon GA 31217, Rev. Richard N, Robinson will be officiating. Interment will be held in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens.
Family contact: 3113 Georgia Place Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Willie James Williams Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.