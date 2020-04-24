Willie Joe Smith Sr.
November 06, 1953 - April 19, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Willie Joe Smith Sr. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Magnolia Park Cemetery located at 205 S. Pleasant Hill Rd, Warner Robins, GA. 31088. Dr. Harvey Bee will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Geneva Smith; two loving children, Tanya & Willie Smith Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Willie Joe Smith Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2020