Willie "Fox" Jones, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Willie "Fox" Jones, Jr. will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Unionville Baptist Church. Rev. Ike E. Mack will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Jones, 65, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Linda Jones; four children, Lakeshia Jones, Shamarko Jones, Antonio Williams and Clarissa (Antwain, Sr.) Hoskins; mother, Helen Jones; four sisters, Sharon Brown, Sheila (Raymond) Hogan, Angela (Lynn) Alexander and Melinda Jones; four brothers, Antonio Jones, Aubrey Jones, Gregory Jones and Christopher Jones; one grandchild, Peyton Kelly Jones, and 8 extended grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2019