Mr. Willie Lee Davis Jr.
January 23, 1958 - October 23, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Willie Lee Davis Jr. A Life of Celebration will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church located at 2407 Rocky Creek Road, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Mount Nebo Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery located at 109 Langston Road, Perry, GA. 31069. Pastor Arthur Gordon will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mr. Willie Lee Davis Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019