Willie Lee Johnson Jr.
Willie Lee Johnson, Jr.
January 9, 1961 - October 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Willie Lee "Tim" Johnson, Jr. are 11:00A.M., Monday, October 12, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Survivors include: his wife, Beatrice Swint Johnson; daughter, Tequila Johnson; four sons, Terrance Johnson, Tavaris Johnson, Terrell Johnson, and Timmy Johnson; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy Lee Johnson (Vivian) and Jack Williams; ten sisters, Betty Gail Johnson, Deloris McNeill, Velma Johnson, Donna Allison (Elijah), Martha Vickers (Zelma), Linda Johnson-Farris, all of Macon, Georgia; Daisy Gamble and Minnie Lawrence both of Toledo, Ohio, Patricia Green of Macon, Georgia and Almatin Todd of Killeen, Texas; one aunt and uncle of Ashburn, Georgia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


View the online memorial for Willie Lee Johnson, Jr.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
