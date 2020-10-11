Willie Lee Johnson, Jr.
January 9, 1961 - October 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Willie Lee "Tim" Johnson, Jr. are 11:00A.M., Monday, October 12, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Survivors include: his wife, Beatrice Swint Johnson; daughter, Tequila Johnson; four sons, Terrance Johnson, Tavaris Johnson, Terrell Johnson, and Timmy Johnson; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy Lee Johnson (Vivian) and Jack Williams; ten sisters, Betty Gail Johnson, Deloris McNeill, Velma Johnson, Donna Allison (Elijah), Martha Vickers (Zelma), Linda Johnson-Farris, all of Macon, Georgia; Daisy Gamble and Minnie Lawrence both of Toledo, Ohio, Patricia Green of Macon, Georgia and Almatin Todd of Killeen, Texas; one aunt and uncle of Ashburn, Georgia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.