Willie Lee Worthen

Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Mr.Worthen,gonna miss you sitting on that..."
    - Joan Mann
  • "Rest in Heaven Granddaddy!!!!!"
    - Shonta Ibim
  • "To my brother in law peewee and rest of the family sorry..."
    - Lula Stewart
  • "To Johnny and the rest of family I'm truly sorry for your..."
    - Patricia & Jasmin Tarpley
  • "R.I.P Granddaddy"
    - Tricie Worthen
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary.
Obituary
Willie Lee Worthen
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Willie Lee Worthen will be held 11 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Johnny Hood will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Worthen, 87, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Survivors includes his children, Johnny Worthen, Willie J. (Audrey) Worthen, Josephine Worthen, Bessie Mae Worthen and Tyrone (Tasha) Worthen; brother, Horace Worthen; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019
