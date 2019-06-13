Willie Lee Worthen
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Willie Lee Worthen will be held 11 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Johnny Hood will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Worthen, 87, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Survivors includes his children, Johnny Worthen, Willie J. (Audrey) Worthen, Josephine Worthen, Bessie Mae Worthen and Tyrone (Tasha) Worthen; brother, Horace Worthen; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019