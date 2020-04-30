Willie Mae Berry
January 16, 1930 - April 25, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Mrs. Willie Mae Berry will be held Friday May 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Ruby L. Berry, Walter (Deborah) Berry; Siblings: Annie L. Garmon, Mary L. Sanders, Clara M. Burnett, Deloris George, Emma J. Veal, Ezekial Watts; sister-in-law Minnie (Arthur) Haliburton; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grand children, 1 great-great grandchild; also a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020