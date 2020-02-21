Willie Mae Hood
Unadilla, GA- Willie Mae Hood, 85, of Unadilla, died Tuesday at Hazel Colson Hospice House.
Born in Pinehurst, she was the daughter of the late Mike William Suggs and Myrtle Bryant Suggs Peavy. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Unadilla and the Ruth Sunday School Class. For many years, she was a waitress at All State Truck Stop.
Survivors: daughter, Tina Hood (Lea) of Dublin; sister, Lavonia Peavy Fowler (Tubby) of Haynesville; brother, Hyndal Peavy (Bernice) of Haynesville; sister-in-law, Frances Peavy of Valdosta; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kent Hood, her step-father, Luther J. Peavy and her brothers, Luther J. Peavy, Jr., Marvin Peavy and Wyndal Peavy.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM Friday in First Baptist Church of Unadilla with interment in Walnut Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 1-2 PM Friday in the church fellowship hall.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020