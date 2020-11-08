Willie Mae RobertsonOctober 1, 1933 - November 6, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Mae Robertson are 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Bell Cemetery, Dry Branch, GA.Mrs. Robertson was born to the parentage of Minter Joe and Adeline Cornelious Curry in Twiggs County. She worked as a cook at Medical Center Navicent Health and was a member of Reid's Church of God in Christ.Survivors include: children, Sylvia Robertson, John (Mary) Robertson, Barry (Twyla) Robertson and Desmond Robertson all of Macon; brother MJ (Ora D.) Curry, Danville, GA; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.