Willie Mae Robertson
1933 - 2020
Willie Mae Robertson
October 1, 1933 - November 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Mae Robertson are 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Bell Cemetery, Dry Branch, GA.
Mrs. Robertson was born to the parentage of Minter Joe and Adeline Cornelious Curry in Twiggs County. She worked as a cook at Medical Center Navicent Health and was a member of Reid's Church of God in Christ.
Survivors include: children, Sylvia Robertson, John (Mary) Robertson, Barry (Twyla) Robertson and Desmond Robertson all of Macon; brother MJ (Ora D.) Curry, Danville, GA; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bell Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
