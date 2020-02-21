Willie Mae Saxon
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Willie Mae Saxon will be held 3 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Steward Chapel AME Church. Pastor Levonrnia Franklin will officiate. Interment services will follow on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mt. Carmel AME Church Cemetery in Gray Court, South Carolina. Ms. Saxon, 100, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Ms. Saxon was a former educator and retired in 1979 as an Extension Agent with Bibb County 4-H.
Survivors include two nieces, several great nieces, great nephews, cousins and a host of friends and associates.
The family will receive friends 2 - 3 PM, one hour prior to the service at Steward Chapel AME Church.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020