Willie Mae Taylor
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Mae Taylor.
March 11, 1950 - April 2, 2019
Marshallville, GA- Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Davis Chapel A.M.E. Church, 146 Felton Road, Perry, Georgia 31069. Interment in church cemetery. Survivors will be listed in the church program and on the website at http://www.bobbyglovermortuary.us. Bobby E. Glover Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Willie Mae Taylor
Bobby Glover Mortuary
1006 Creekwood Drive
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-4406
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019