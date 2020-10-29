Willie Mae Warnock
August 30, 1929 - October 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Willie Mae Warnock, 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Joey Ellis officiating. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the family.
Willie Mae was born in Cochran, Georgia to the late Robert L. and Lucille Floyd Mobley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Franklin Warnock, son, David Warnock, grandson, Darrell Snell, son-in-law, Gene Snell, brothers, Johnny Lee Mobley, Charles Mobley and Wendall Mobley. Willie Mae was a member of Rebecca Baptist Church and Napier Ave. Church of God. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children; Donna (Allen) Davidson, Joey (Bobbie Lazelle) Warnock, Glenda Snell, Lynn (Chad) Nobles, grandchildren; Dawn (Steve) Speir, Michael Shannon (Marie) Warnock, Kesha (Ronnie) Bush, Brandi (Lewis) Vaughn, Franklin Davidson, Ashley Nobles, Kayla Nobles, and Tommy Warnock, thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; brothers, Oris Mobley, Gerald Mobley and sister, Jackie Griffin, and several nieces and nephews.
