Willie Mae Williams Rice
June 23, 1932 - May 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Willie Mae Williams Rice, 87, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday in Rose Hill Cemetery with Dr. Baxter Hurley and Rev. Teresa Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon 31210.
Mrs. Rice was born in Toombs County, Georgia the daughter of the late Lula Mae Clarke Williams and Willie Williams. Her husband, Charles Augustus Rice, Jr., preceded her in death. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse for Dr. Charles Lanford, a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church, past president of the Macon Exchangettes, a member of the Macon Bridge Club, and a master bridge player.
Mrs. Rice is survived by her daughter, Cathy Rice Jones (Verlin, Jr.) of Vienna; grandchildren, C. Todd Jones (Michelle) and A. Elizabeth Jones; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jocelynn, and Joshua Jones; siblings, John L. Williams (Doris) and Maxwell Williams; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Joyce Ellison (Chuck), Charline Rice, and Myrtle Williams.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.