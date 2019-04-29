Willie Marie Porter (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes..."
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
210 Garmon St
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Grove Baptist Church
4062 Green Grove Road
Lumpkin, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willie Marie Porter
January 12, 1922 - April 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home-going service for Mrs. Willie Marie Porter will be held Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Green Grove Baptist Church (4062 Green Grove Road Lumpkin, GA 31815).
She is survived by two sons Houston G. Porter Jr.(Christine) & William Morgan Porter(Linda). She also has three grandchildren & eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be today April 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at First Baptist Church (210 Garmon St, Warner Robins, GA 31088)
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Willie Marie Porter
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.