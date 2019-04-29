Willie Marie Porter
January 12, 1922 - April 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home-going service for Mrs. Willie Marie Porter will be held Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Green Grove Baptist Church (4062 Green Grove Road Lumpkin, GA 31815).
She is survived by two sons Houston G. Porter Jr.(Christine) & William Morgan Porter(Linda). She also has three grandchildren & eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be today April 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at First Baptist Church (210 Garmon St, Warner Robins, GA 31088)
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2019