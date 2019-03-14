Dr. Willie Marion Ashley, PHD
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be held 2 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 for Dr. Willie Marion Ashley, PHD at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Stanley Kimble will officiate and Rev. James O. Miller will serve as Eulogist. Entombment services will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dr. Ashley, 68, passed away March 11, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Ashley; parents, Harry and Helen Ashley; two sisters, Helen Ashley (Eugene) Jackson and Shelia Ashley Ridley; two brothers, Sanford Ashley and Jeffery (Donna) Ashley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 4225 West Oak Dr, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dr. Willie Marion Ashley, PHD
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019