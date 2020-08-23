1/1
Willie Reese Patterson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Reese Patterson
February 6, 1940 - August 20, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jeff Moore Cemetery in Monroe County.
She was preceded in death by husband; Charlie Patterson, daughter; Roberta Yvette Patterson.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Calvin (Kathy) Patterson, Dexter (Adria) Patterson, Miriam (Jeff) Turner, 7 sisters & 2 brothers and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon


View the online memorial for Willie Reese Patterson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jeff Moore Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
To the Patterson Family, my deepest sincere condolences on your Mom's passing.
Praying God's strength to all.
Cherryl Taylor & Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved