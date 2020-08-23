Willie Reese PattersonFebruary 6, 1940 - August 20, 2020Macon , GA- Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jeff Moore Cemetery in Monroe County.She was preceded in death by husband; Charlie Patterson, daughter; Roberta Yvette Patterson.She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Calvin (Kathy) Patterson, Dexter (Adria) Patterson, Miriam (Jeff) Turner, 7 sisters & 2 brothers and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon