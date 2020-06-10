Willie Reynolds Jr.
March 23, 1937 - June 5, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Willie Reynolds Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2020.