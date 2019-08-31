WILLIE RICE JR.
PERRY, GA- Willie Rice, Jr., 58, passed away of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, after a brief illness. On Sunday, September 1, 2019, the family will visit with friends at 2:00 p.m. and a service to celebrate the life of Willie will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to of America, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Willie was born in Laredo, Texas, on March 1, 1961. Willie will be remembered for his bright smile, humor, love of music, hunting, and fishing. He served the U.S. Air Force in Civil Service as a Maintenance Information Systems Specialist recently celebrating his retirement from Robins Air Force Base which was scheduled to begin on September 1, 2019. Willie was preceded in death by his father, Willie Rice.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Willie are his loving mother, Maria Alma Rice; his daughters, Celia Portman (Corey) and Janae Rice; his brother and sister-in-law, Rusty and Lori Rice; his only grandson, Leone Portman; his nephews, Skyler and Quinten Rice; and his niece, Morgan Sullivan.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019