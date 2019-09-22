Willie "Mitch" Robinson
July 29, 1942 - September 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Willie "Mitch" Robinson, 77, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 29, 1942 in Harrison, Georgia to the late Arthur Robinson & Lois Hines. He was retired from Rock Tenn after 37 years.
He is survived by a son, William Earl (Martha) Wilson; a grandson, William Wilson all of Dover, Delaware; a granddaughter, Myisha Cunningham of Greensboro, NC; three great grandsons; a brother, Leroy Hines of Macon, GA; a devoted aunt, Geneva Harmon of Macon, GA; the love of his life, Sheryl Welton of Macon, GA; Tracie Burnett of Tullahoma, TN, who he loved like a daughter; an extended family, the Grant family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation: Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:30 - 6:30 PM at Glover Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Services: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Glover Memorial Mortuary Chapel with interment at Harrison Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019