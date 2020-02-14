Willie Ross, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Willie Ross, Jr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church. Pastor Ralph Cherry will officiate. Interment services will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Ross, 55, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Felecia Ross; mother, Lillie Bell Ross; seven children, Willie M. (Shasta) Ross, Brianna Ross(Isaiah) Peterson, Nicholas Ross, Shimica Ross, Jada Hightower, Kelsey Searcy, Maurice Searcy; seven grandchildren; a host of sisters and brothers and other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2747 Barrett Ave.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020