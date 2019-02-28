Willie S. Smith
|
July 13, 1933 - February 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Willie S. Smith are 11:00AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at HICKS and Sons Chapel with interment at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Mr. Smith, a native of Macon, retired from Armstrong World Industries after over 35 years of service. He was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church. Survivors include: wife, Constance L. Smith, two daughters, Glenda L. Hubbard, Kristen Y. Smith, both of Macon; grandchildren, Timothy T. (Courtney) Hubbard, Kristopher G. Hubbard, all from Charlotte, North Carolina, JoyLenda L. Smith, AmBria and Aniya Fair, both of Macon; brother, Franklin (Dorothy) Smith; sister, Eva Chilsom, both of Macon; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Family may be contacted at 5760 Bloomfield Road, Macon, GA. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019