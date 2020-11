Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie Thomas "Bo Bo" Hall

October 9, 1947 - November 24, 2020

Lizella, Georgia - Celebration of Life services will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at C. J. Bentley's Centreplex II Chapel Eastside; 1039 Shurling Dr, Macon GA 31211.

Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.

Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store