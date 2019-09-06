Willie "Belle" Waddell
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Willie "Belle" Waddell will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church. Pastor Derek Dumas will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Ms. Waddell, 86, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends today from 4:30 to 5:30 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 6, 2019