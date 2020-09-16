Willie Watts
August 6, 1945 - Sept. 8, 2020
Gray, GA- Willie Watts,75, of Gray, GA and a native of Sandersville, GA passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. A Gravesite Service will be held on Thursday, Sept, 17 @ 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Gray, GA. Survived by his wife, Edna Watts of Gray, GA, including 3 daughters; 1 son; 7 grandchildren; and 3 greatgrandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.
Collins Funeral Home, Gray, GA is in charge of services. View the online memorial for Willie Watts