Mr. Willie "Reco" Webster Jr.
04/02/1950 - 10/27/2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Willie "Reco" Webster Jr. A Life of Celebration will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Shelton Brown Jr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories, five daughters, three sons and host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mr. Willie "Reco" Webster Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019