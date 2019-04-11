Willis "Duck" Hardwick
Gray, Ga- Funeral services for Willis "Duck" Hardwick will be held 11 AM today, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at New Demascus Baptist Church. Pastor Harris Hardwick will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. Hardwick, 76, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Survivors includes his two children, Cynthia (Rev. Robert) Howard and Rev. Sheila Braswell; two sisters; 4 brothers; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 634 Kings Rd., Milledgeville.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 11, 2019