Wilma Flynt Parrish
1934 - 2020
Wilma Flynt Parrish
September 4, 1934 - October 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Wilma Flynt Parrish, 86, of Macon, died Friday, October 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverends Chip Miller and Hunter Stevenson officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Dr., Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit www.hartmort.com to express condolences and ready Mrs. Parrish's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2020.
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
