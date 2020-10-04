Wilma Flynt Parrish
September 4, 1934 - October 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Wilma Flynt Parrish, 86, of Macon, died Friday, October 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverends Chip Miller and Hunter Stevenson officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Dr., Macon, GA 31210.
to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Wilma Flynt Parrish