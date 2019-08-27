Wilma G. Mosely
October 3, 1939 - August 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Wilma G. Mosely, 79, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. John Sheeley officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the service. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Evans, Travis Soles, Mase Carter, Jonathan Carter, Ray Kimberly, Joe Haseldon and Melvin Daniels. The family will accept friends and family at 115 Shady Road Plaza, Macon, GA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United in Pink, 1515 Bass Rd., Ste. H, Macon, GA 31210, as she was a 20+ year breast cancer survivor.
Wilma was born in Macon, GA to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ivey Gordon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Guerry Mosely and her sisters, Margaret Carter and Frances Sears. She was a faithful member of Northridge Baptist Church. She cherished all the memories with her family and enjoyed the many gatherings with friends.
She is survived by her three sons and their families, Ken (Leslie) Mosely, Jeff (Linda) Mosely and Brian (Ann) Mosely; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Bowen, Matt (Murphie) Mosely, Toni (Kyle) Parker, Daniel (Sarah) Mosely, Catherine Mosely and Chase Mosely; and great grandchildren, Hunter, Kameron, Khloe, Kasey, Ophelia and Ashbie Rae.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Wilma G. Mosely
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019