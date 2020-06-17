Wilna Faye Wilson
December 28, 1937 - June 16, 2020
Gray, GA- Wilna Faye Wilson, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Rob Robinson officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thomaston Road Church of Christ, Roofing Fund, 5859 Thomaston Road, Macon GA 31220.
Faye was born in Waycross, Georgia to the late Andrew Lee Sorrells and Ruby Barfield Sorrells. She was a member of the Thomaston Road Church of Christ. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, James Wilson of Gray, children; Paul Wilson of Gray, Theresa Diane (BT) Taylor of Gray, Sherry Elaine Fontenot of Gray, Debbie Ann Upshaw of Gray, Anthony Luke (Nancy) Wilson of Gray, Benjamin Shaun (Sherese) Wilson of Macon, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sister; Francine Moxley of Macon, and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.