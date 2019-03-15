Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson Thompson. View Sign

Wilson Thompson

December 8, 1940 - March 13, 2019

Macon, Georgia- Wilson Thompson, 78 of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Porterfield Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dr. Bill Hardee and Reverend Sam Waldron will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.

Born in Hazlehurst, Georgia, he was the son of the late George and Hattie Kersey Thompson. He was a member of the Porterfield Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Usher and attended Sunday School as well. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Junior Thompson, Albert Thompson, Vernon Thompson, Charles Thompson, Odessa Hayes, and Athell Beechum.

Wilson was a truck driver, and he was employed with Transus Trucking( formerly Georgia Highway Express) for 21 years.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Faye Fellows Thompson, Children, Jerry Wilson Thompson(Linda), Lisa Faye Thompson McCranie(Ray), Tammy Lynn Thompson Carroll and an estranged daughter. Brothers, Edward Thompson(Weda), and J.C. Thompson(Maude); Sister, Laura Hazelton(Nick); Mother in law, Carolyn Fellows; Grandchildren, Savannah Annis(Michael), Bryannah Carroll, Faith McCranie, RayAnna McCranie, Jesse Ryun Thompson(Katie) and three estranged grandchildren; great grandchildren, Conner, Carsyn, Kessler, Kayden, Kolton, Westin and Grayson, three estranged great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Porterfield Baptist Church, 2910 Allen Road, Macon, Georgia 31216.

4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.

Macon , GA 31216

