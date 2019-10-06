Winfred Felts
November 12, 1958 - October 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Winfred Felts, 60, are 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, with interment at Middle Georgia Memory Garden, 3225 Joycliff Road Macon, Georgia. Pastor T.O. Sams will be officiating.
Mr. Felts was a Macon native and the son of the late Roy Felts, Sr. and Claudette Felts of Crawford County, Georgia. He was a former Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company employee for several years.
Survivors include: his mother, Claudette Felts; companion, Mable Bentley; daughter, Christie Perkins (Alexander, Jr.); sons, Winfred W.L. Felts and Julian Felts (Kiara); stepson, Korosaki Bentley; seven grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; brother, Reverend Dr. Roy Felts, Jr. (Sandra); and other relatives.
The family visitation will be held at 1118 Sherbrooke Drive, Macon, Georgia. Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Winfred Felts
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019