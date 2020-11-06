1/1
Warner Robins, Georgia- Winfred R. "Roz" Wise, 95 of Warner Robins, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, just shy of his 96th birthday. Services will be held at Warner Robins First Church of the Nazarene, on Friday, November 6, 2020. The family will greet and visit with friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Magnolia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Warner Robins First Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 300 Lois Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088, or, Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Roz was born in Pepperton, Georgia, to the late Willie Guss and Clyde Lee Wise. In 1951, Roz moved to Warner Robins to be closer to his work. He worked as both a sheet metal mechanic and a technical services writer, for both Zantop and Robins Air Force Base, for over thirty years. Roz loved spending football Saturday's Between the Hedges as he cheered on his beloved Georgia Bulldawg's. He shared his love for the Lord at the Warner Robins First Church of the Nazarene, where Roz was one of the original members. He enjoyed putting the pieces of his family tree together researching his own ancestry. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife of fifty-six years, Sibey Nelson McCoy Wise; his siblings, Hillary Wise, Laney Wise, and Baynolli Mayfield; and his great-grand-daughter, Hailey Buddemeyer.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Roz are his children, Deanna Wise Cignetti (Tom) of O'Fallon, Missouri, Leslie Wise Smith (Ken) of Bonaire, Georgia; his grand-children, Teresa Laugeman (Matt), Deborah Buddemeyer (Derrick), Lydia Higgins (Marcus), Kenna Smith; his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, Jordan, Olivia, Reagan, MaKenzy, Jakob, Addy, Rylie, Kenslie; his sister's-in-law, Minerva McCoy, Mary Jane McCoy; and his caregiver who became his special friend, Minnie "Emmie" Allen; along with many nieces and nephews.
In Pap's own words he'd tell you to "Be Sweet".
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left in our online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Warner Robins First Church of the Nazarene
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Warner Robins First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
