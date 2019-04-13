Winifred Grinsted
May 26, 1930 - April 11, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Winifred Grinsted, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, with her loving family surrounding her.
Winifred was born on May 26, 1930 in Dodge County, Georgia to the late John Kilchriss and Lucy Floyd Kilchriss. Known by many as a prayer warrior, Winifred was a longtime member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church. She had a servant's heart and took delight in sewing for the Heart of Georgia Hospice. She also enjoyed quilting. Winifred cherished spending time with her family and friends. Those she loved so dearly who are left behind trust that she has heard these words from her Savior: "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
In addition to her parents, Winifred was preceded in death by her loving husband, Horace Grinsted.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Terry Grinsted of Leesburg, Susan Sanders (Ronnie) of Warner Robins, and Diane Vargas (Ed) of Orlando, Florida; sisters, Ernie Casto of Atlanta, and Nell Wade (Wendell) of Kathleen; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Shirley Hills Baptist Church. Afterwards, Mrs. Grinsted will be laid to rest in Limestone Baptist Church Cemetery in Cochran.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mrs. Grinsted to the .
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2019