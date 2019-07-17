Winnie J. Kicklighter (1933 - 2019)
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA
Obituary
Winnie J. Kicklighter
February 26, 1933 - July 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Winnie J. Kicklighter, 86, of Gray, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, with the Reverend John Haney officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bradley Baptist Church, P.O. 61, Gray, GA 31032.
A long-time resident of Gray, Mrs. Kicklighter was a member of Bradley Baptist Church and a former member of Friendship Baptist Church in Twiggs County. She was the co-owner of K-Builders Supply. She loved to travel and was an avid gardener. Mrs. Kicklighter was the daughter of the late James Brady Andrews and Wilma Dobbs Andrews. she was predeceased by her first husband, Ray Jones; second husband, Demery Jesse Kicklighter; brother, Phil Andrews; son, Michael Jones; and son-in-law, Sandy Ethridge. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lizzie Middlebrooks and Stacy Grantham, for their care and compassion.
Mrs. Kicklighter is survived by three daughters, Vickie Ethridge of Gray, Debbie Manis (Joel) of Braselton, and Kellie Jones of Macon; daughter-in-law, Gail Jones of Macon; five grandchildren, Alan Ethridge (Meredith) of Greensboro, David Ethridge (Georgia) of Gray, Philip Jones (Laura) of Macon, Heather Jones of Macon, and Anna Brown (Matt) of Lawrenceville; six great grandchildren, Hudson Ethridge, Hunter Ethridge, Alice Ethridge, Lula Jones, Sullivan Jones, and Austin Brown; brother, Jim Andrews of Covington; and many nieces and nephews.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 17, 2019
