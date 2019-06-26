Winnifred P. Kaser
August 24, 1950 - June 24, 2019
Ft. Valley, GA- Winnifred P. Kaser, 68, of Ft. Valley, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 2:00 P.M. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. with the Reverend Tim Sizemore officiating. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Winnifred was born on August 24, 1950, in McRae, Georgia. She loved working logic puzzles, coloring, reading, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Winnifred was preceded in death by her son, Robert NeSmith; daughter, Leslie Faith Moncrief; father, Herman Joe Pruett; mother, Stella Maude Yawn; and brother, Paul Walker.
Winnifred is survived by her daughters, Keturah Hope Rogers (Johnny) and Charity Elizabeth Brown; sons, Wilton Parker, Roger Alan Reynolds, and Timothy Shawn Pruett; stepson, Wayne McCranie, Jr.; sixteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Paula Williams (James); and brothers, Arthur Walker and Danny Ray Walker.
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019