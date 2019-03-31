Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winona Belle Smith. View Sign



7/11/1928 - 3/27/2019

Hilton Head Island, SC- Winona Belle Smith 1928 - 2019)

Winona Belle Milam Smith July 11, 1928 - March 27, 2019

Beaufort, SC

Winona B Smith passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Beaufort, SC. She was 90 years young at the time of her death.

Winona was predeceased by her husband, James Felton, in 1961, her parents, Willie and Maggie Lou Milam, her six siblings, Hilton Milam, Mary Moody, Betty Downing, Aaron Milam, Wylene Thompson, Wayne Milam, her son, Gilbert Smith and grandson, Jeffrey Wolfgang.

She was born and raised in Turner County, GA; and a graduate of Sycamore High School, 1946.

The family moved to Warner Robins in 1954. She was employed and retired from Robins Air Force Base. Subsequently, she became a long-time volunteer of Houston Medical Center. Winona was a founding member of First Christian Church of Warner Robins and served in many capacities within the church for more than 55 years. Winona will be remembered by her family and friends as a quiet, dedicated Christian woman who lived her faith and her beliefs every day.

Winona is survived by daughters, Merle Wolfgang, Beaufort, SC, Lillian Perry (Richard), Grayling, MI, Charlotte Smith, Bellingham, WA and son, Rayford Smith (Luci), Fort Meyers, FL, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces/nephews and many beloved relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Christian Church, 100 North Houston Road, Warner Robins, GA, on April 10,, 2019, at 2 p.m. Internment will be at a later date in South Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Winona's memory be made to Houston Medical Center Auxiliary, 1601 Watson, Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 3109 or to a .

The family would also like to thank the staff at Summit Place, Beaufort, SC, Sea Island Physical Therapy, Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Tidewater Hospice for their care and compassion.

