Byron, Georgia - Woodro Josey, 79, of Byron passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. For those unable to attend the service, it will be streamed live on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home- Macon.
Woodro was born on May 24, 1941 to the late Hardwick and Emma Nora Josey. His true passion in life was drag racing, he spent every moment he could on the track, or working and building small engines. His passion for drag racing led to a great career, owning and operating his own business, Woodros Machine Shop from 1980-2011. In 2015 Woodro was inducted into The East Coast Drag Racers Hall of fame in Henderson, North Carolina and in 2018 he was inducted into the NHRA Southeast Division Hall of Fame in Ocala, Florida.
Woodro is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years; Linda Josey, Sister in law; Diane Pace (Jim), Brother in law; Edsal Jump, Nieces; Brandy Maxwell, and Carol Lewis. Nephews; Greg Miller, Darron Jump (Christina), David Brewer, and Danny Brewer (Darby). Great nieces; Lindsey Miller, Brittney Maxwell, Ashley Maxwell, Amanda Lewis, and Sonja Lee Titus. As well as a host of friends and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 23, 2020.
November 22, 2020
Sure gonna miss you Woody. You were simply the best!
Mike Keener
Friend
