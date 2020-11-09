Woodrow "Woody" Davis, Jr.
January 3, 1944 - November 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is always 5 o'clock somewhere and on November 7, 2020, Woodrow "Woody" Davis, Jr. galloped off into the sunset. He was 76. He was born on January 3, 1944, in Haddock, Georgia, to the late Woodrow Wilson Davis and Lorena Moore Davis.
Woody was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and was a paratrooper in the United States Army, earning the rank of First Lieutenant. He was a long time Certified Public Accountant for Nichols & Cauley. He was a dedicated member of Centerville United Methodist Church where he started the Seeker Sunday School class.
Outside of church, Woody led an active life as a past president of the Houston County Saddle Club and past president of the Rotary Club of Warner Robins, including 1994-95 when the club was named the Club of the Year. For many years, Woody was a member of the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he was a member of the Emmans Community and the American Quarter Horse Association.
A self-proclaimed Parrot Head, Woody's favorite place to be was throwing a line in the water, much like his favorite singer, Jimmy Buffet. When he was fishing, Woody wasn't content with a store-bought rod, Woody made his own rods. When not on the water, Woody was in the saddle on the back of a horse blazing a trail.
Those left to treasure his memory are his wife of 47 years, Marie Dickson Davis; his children, Allen Sampson (Paula) of Hawkinsville, Georgia, and Louis Sampson of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Ashlie Hufferd (Quinton) of California, Brittany Jablonski (Ron) of Warner Robins, Amber Kidder (Tim), Hunter Sampson, Miranda Kelly (Stephen) of Tifton, Georgia, Samantha Sampson of Hawkinsville and Rachel Dover; sisters, Ann Lindstrom of Boca Raton, Florida and Patsy Martin of Roswell, Georgia; and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Centerville United Methodist Church. His service will follow at the church at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Rick Turner, Stephen Grantham and Tommy Odum. He will be buried at Magnolia Park Cemetery after the service.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made in Woody's memory to Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville, GA 31028.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
