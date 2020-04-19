Woodrow Ivey Jones
May 26, 1934 - April 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Woodrow Ivey Jones, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. A private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon, Georgia 31204 or Meals on Wheels, 1212 Gray Hwy # E, Macon, Georgia 31211.
Woodrow was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Woodrow Wilson and Olive Ivey Jones. He was preceded in death by his son, Woody Jones. Woodrow was an active member of Vineville United Methodist Church and the Prayer Group there. He was also a member of Kiwanis and the Rotary Club.
Survivors include his son, John (Kristen) Jones; daughters, Cathy (Gary) Leverett, and Donna (Jeff) Miller; grandchildren, Casey (Matthew) Sharp, Kristen (Andrew) Campbell, Erinn (Josh) Bloodworth, Joshua (Kristen) Jones, Mittie Jones, and Austin Jones; great grandchildren, Carson Campbell, Jackson Bloodworth, and Bella Beermann; sister, Edris (Dave) Curry; several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020