Woody Nelson
June 14, 1935 - Jan 10, 2020
Reynolds, GA- Funeral services for Woody Nelson, 84, of Reynolds, will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Reynolds First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Nelson passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon. He was a member of Reynolds First Baptist Church. He retired from Robins Air Force Base after 37 years of service as a quality control inspector and was retired from the Reynolds Fire Department after 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woody Small Nelson and Mary Ella Wilcher Nelson; two sisters, Della Mae Redish and Betty Joyce Hardy; and his wife, Louise Morrell Nelson.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Nelson (Faye) of Reynolds and Jeff Nelson of Reynolds; one daughter, Sharon Miller of Byron; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude's Hospital at
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Woody Nelson
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020