Wright Jones
1941 - 2020
Wright Jones
February 8, 1941 - September 17, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA.- Wright Jones, 79, passed away on September 17, 2020. Survivors include wife Betty Jones; 11 children; 27 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr Wright Jones will be held 12 noon Saturday September 26, 2020 at New Mt Moriah Baptist Church, 786 Eastman Highway Hawkinsville GA. Mask required; services are outdoors. Afterwards Mr Wright Jones will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Lower River Road Hawkinsville.
Angel Heights Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Mt Moriah Baptist Church
