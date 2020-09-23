Wright Jones
February 8, 1941 - September 17, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA.- Wright Jones, 79, passed away on September 17, 2020. Survivors include wife Betty Jones; 11 children; 27 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr Wright Jones will be held 12 noon Saturday September 26, 2020 at New Mt Moriah Baptist Church, 786 Eastman Highway Hawkinsville GA. Mask required; services are outdoors. Afterwards Mr Wright Jones will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Lower River Road Hawkinsville.
