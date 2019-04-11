Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wynell Brock "Winnie" Hinton. View Sign

Wynell "Winnie" Brock Hinton

April 26, 1948 - April 9, 2019

Macon, GA- Wynell "Winnie" Brock Hinton, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday at Martha Bowman United Methodist Church. Burial will be private for family only in Rose Hill Cemetery. Revs. Mark and Fran Magoni will officiate. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Road, Macon 31210 or Meals on Wheels 1212 Gray Highway #E, Macon 31211.

Winnie was born on April 26, 1948 the daughter of the late Nellwyn Bumpers Brock and Dr. Jack Brock and was preceded in death by her siblings, Wesley and Raleigh Brock. She attended the University of Alabama and was a graduate of Samford University. After graduation Winnie went to work for Aetna and became the first female manager at the age of 25. In 1980, Aetna moved Winnie to Macon and she continued to work there until her retirement in the late 90's.

She served on the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels and was hired to become their Executive Director. She was asked to keep the organization in the "middle of the road". She not only did that, but she made it a financially stable enterprise that served thousands of needy seniors.

She and Danny had a huge love of sports especially the Georgia Bulldogs. They planned their Saturdays watching college football, beginning with Game Day. They were also very passionate about their 4 dachshunds as well as all animals.

Winnie was a member of Martha Bowman United Methodist Church and served on Administrative Council, Finance Committee, Trustees, and was Chair of Staff Parrish. She was a member of Francis Asbury Sunday School Class and served as president. Winnie was a founding member of Monday Night Bible Study 20 years ago where she was a much loved teacher and leader of the group. Winnie loved the Lord and loved to study His word. Winnie was named a Woman of Achievement in 2007 by Career Womens Network. She served on many boards, including the Leading Age where she was appointed to the Executive Committee.

Winnie is survived by her husband, Danny Hinton of Macon; niece, Karen Todd Weeks; nephews, John & Daniel Brock; sister-in-law, Anna Brock; 4 canine children, Wesley, Scarlet, Tootie, and Bear.

746 Cherry Street

Macon , GA 31201

