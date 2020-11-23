Wynell Wall Bowen
August 11, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Wynell Wall Bowen, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, November 21, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday in the chapel of Snow's Pio Nono Avenue with visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance. Dr. Mark Grinsted will officiate. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Services may be viewed live by visiting https://m.facebook.com/SnowsMemorial/?_rdr
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Houston Road Church of God of Prophecy, 6055 Houston Road, Macon 31216 and would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care given to her and their family during her illness.
Mrs. Bowen was born in Dexter, Georgia the daughter of the late Mattie Stella Bridger Wall and Mack C. Wall. She was retired from Keebler where she worked for 44 years. Mrs. Bowen was a member of Houston Road Church of God of Prophecy.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her children, Sheila (Bruce) Stokes and Jimmy (Christine) Etheridge; grandchildren, Chad Stokes (Brittany), Britni Mimbs (David), Jessica Carlson (Nick), and Ashley Etheridge; 8 great-grandchildren.
