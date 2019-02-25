Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wynelle B. Albritton

December 20, 1935 - February 23, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Wynelle B. Albritton, 83, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on the morning of Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Wynelle was born in Howard, Georgia on December 20, 1935 to the late Henry Thomas Blakely, Sr. and Eula Hinton Blakely. She retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base as a Program Analyst. A woman of faith and the heart of the Albritton family, Wynelle shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example. She was very active at The Bridge Church where she loved spending time with the Senior Adult Group Sunday School Class. In her leisure time, Wynelle enjoyed spending time with family, going to breakfast and walking with friends, exercise class, camping, and attending Bluegrass and Gospel music festivals. She will be forever remembered with love and affection by a family who will cherish the memory of her fun spirit and Christian faith.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Otha Lee Albritton; her daughter, Teresa Rana A. Howdeshell; her brothers, Robert E. and Henry T. Blakely, Jr; and her sisters, Mary B. Gatliff and Gwen B. Sullivan.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving sons, Timothy Lee Albritton (Sandie) and Danny Kurt Albritton (Leigh Ann); son-in-law, Dennis Howdeshell; granddaughters, Erika Sue Weinfurter (Mark), Jessica Leah Albritton and Elizabeth Brooke Albritton; great-grandson, Wesley Owen Weinfurter; sister, Agnes B. Todd; and many adoring nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. After the service, Wynelle will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Wynelle to the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class at The Bridge Church, 2758 US-41, Ft. Valley, GA 31030.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

