Wynette "Net" Graham
11/30/1937 - 02/07/2020
BYRON, GA- Wynette Roach "Net" Graham, 82, of Rum Rd., passed away Friday in Warner Robins.
Services will be held Monday February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Montrose Baptist Church. Burial will be in Montrose Cemetery. Rev. Steve Hamrick and Rev. Randy Mimbs will officiate.
Mrs. Graham was born in Laurens County, GA the daughter of the late James Ira Roach and Mozelle Humprey Roach Hunnicutt. She was the widow of the late Robert J. Graham, and was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey C. Floyd, sisters, Hazel Parker, Joann Howell and brother, James Roach. "Net" was a retired Office Manager with Macon Beverage Company and was a member of Montrose Baptist Church where she was active in the WMU.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna (Randy) DeVane. Grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Mullis, Jason (Brooke) Pettis, Stephen (Leslie) Floyd, Holly (Jonathan) Smith, and step grandchild, April (Taylor) Davis. Sister, Jackie Sapp. And her faithful companion "Lucy".
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 Monday before services in the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Montrose Baptist Church Building Fund, 4314 US Hwy 80, Montrose, GA 31065
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020