Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
1:00 PM
Funeral service
2:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088

Wynez Thompson

November 1, 1923 - May 1, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Wynez Thompson, 95, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Born on November 1, 1923, in Vienna, Georgia, Wynez was the daughter of the late William Leonard Howard and Beatrice Hudgens Lupo. She worked for several years at Houston Medical Center. Wynez proudly retired from Robins Air Force Base after 20 years of working in accounting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed curling up with a good book. A woman of faith, Wynez was a longtime member at Central Baptist Church. She loved to support many different charitable organizations and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Wynez was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Cecil Thompson; and sons, Ronnie Thompson, and Billy Thompson.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her sister, Johnnie Peavy of Pinehurst; nieces, Patricia Royal (Greg) of Pinehurst, and Debra Peavy of Pinehurst; great niece, Rachel Thomas; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service for Mrs. Thompson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Afterwards, Mrs. Thompson will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mrs. Thompson to Central Baptist Church at 1120 Lake Joy Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

