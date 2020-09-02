Yonna Windham Shaw
March 8, 1954 - August 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Yonna Windham Shaw, 66, passed away on August 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bracewell Cemetery in Dublin, Georgia with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
Yonna was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Bernard Thomas and Ina Morton Windham. She was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Windham. Yonna was retired from Mercer Law Review after forty five years of service. She enjoyed fishing and crafts.
She is survived by her children; Jason (Amber) Shaw, Christy (Chad) Whited, Natalie (Blake) Gibson, grandchildren; Carson, Hilliard, and John Douglas Shaw, Brandon (Kaleigh), Hunter, Gavin and Halie Whited, great grandchildren; Lilian and Elizabeth Whited, siblings; Judye Blackburn and Sandra (Bill) Barbour, and several nieces and nephews.
