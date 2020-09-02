1/1
Yonna Windham Shaw
1954 - 2020
March 8, 1954 - August 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Yonna Windham Shaw, 66, passed away on August 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bracewell Cemetery in Dublin, Georgia with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
Yonna was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Bernard Thomas and Ina Morton Windham. She was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Windham. Yonna was retired from Mercer Law Review after forty five years of service. She enjoyed fishing and crafts.
She is survived by her children; Jason (Amber) Shaw, Christy (Chad) Whited, Natalie (Blake) Gibson, grandchildren; Carson, Hilliard, and John Douglas Shaw, Brandon (Kaleigh), Hunter, Gavin and Halie Whited, great grandchildren; Lilian and Elizabeth Whited, siblings; Judye Blackburn and Sandra (Bill) Barbour, and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bracewell Cem.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
