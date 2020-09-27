Yvonne B. Pannell
Jul. 24, 1940 - Sept. 23, 2020
Griffin, GA- Yvonne B. Pannell, 80, passed away in the early morning on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3, at 3 o'clock, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends beginning at 1 o'clock, until the hour of service, at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pannell was born in Chicago, Illinois. She had lived in the Warner Robins area from 1974 to 1989, before moving to Twiggs County, Georgia, where she lived for 27 years. Mrs. Pannell then moved to Spalding County in 2016. While in Twiggs county, she was an active member of Morningside Baptist Church, with her late husband, Ralph E. Pannell. Yvonne worked in banking until the early 1970's in both Chicago and Pensacola, Florida. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen A. Pannell, her mother, Gertrude Palmer both in 2003, and her husband Ralph in 2012.
Survivors include her 5 sons, Mike A. Pannell, Neil R. (Karen) Pannell, Steve W. Pannell, Robin Pannell, Michael R. (Margaret) Pannell; her grandchildren, Chris Pannell, Nick Pannell, Lindsay Ward, Ashley Pannell, Chasey Pannell, Ryan M. (Carrie) Pannell, Taylor G. (Ellie Butler) Pannell, and Hannah (Aden) Martinez, Ryan D. (Allison) Pannell and Spencer R. (Sarah) Pannell; great grandchildren, Conner Pannell, Ezra Pannell, Pearl Pannell and Charlie Pannell.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. View the online memorial for Yvonne B. Pannell