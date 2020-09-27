1/1
Yvonne B. Pannell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne B. Pannell
Jul. 24, 1940 - Sept. 23, 2020
Griffin, GA- Yvonne B. Pannell, 80, passed away in the early morning on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3, at 3 o'clock, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends beginning at 1 o'clock, until the hour of service, at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pannell was born in Chicago, Illinois. She had lived in the Warner Robins area from 1974 to 1989, before moving to Twiggs County, Georgia, where she lived for 27 years. Mrs. Pannell then moved to Spalding County in 2016. While in Twiggs county, she was an active member of Morningside Baptist Church, with her late husband, Ralph E. Pannell. Yvonne worked in banking until the early 1970's in both Chicago and Pensacola, Florida. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen A. Pannell, her mother, Gertrude Palmer both in 2003, and her husband Ralph in 2012.
Survivors include her 5 sons, Mike A. Pannell, Neil R. (Karen) Pannell, Steve W. Pannell, Robin Pannell, Michael R. (Margaret) Pannell; her grandchildren, Chris Pannell, Nick Pannell, Lindsay Ward, Ashley Pannell, Chasey Pannell, Ryan M. (Carrie) Pannell, Taylor G. (Ellie Butler) Pannell, and Hannah (Aden) Martinez, Ryan D. (Allison) Pannell and Spencer R. (Sarah) Pannell; great grandchildren, Conner Pannell, Ezra Pannell, Pearl Pannell and Charlie Pannell.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Yvonne B. Pannell



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
03:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved