Yvonne "Nanny" Jordan

December 14, 1936 - March 28, 2019

Bonaire, GA- Yvonne "Nanny" Jordan, 82, entered into the arms of her Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Nanny was born on December 14, 1936, in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late Lyman and Mary Massengale Wilson. Born with a servant's heart, she was always eager to help those in need. Nanny once gave a woman $10.00 to have her electricity turned back on and then prayed that it would be used wisely. Her favorite restaurant, Waffle House, felt like home away from home because the staff always knew her order and they delighted in serving her. Nanny cherished her family and found great joy in any time spent with them. She also loved watching the television show, Dallas, and she considered the characters to be her second family. Above all else, Nanny loved her Lord. She would enjoy coffee and read her Bible during quiet time. She made certain to pray before each meal and thank God for her blessings.

Nanny was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Jordan, three sisters, and one brother.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Marty Jordan (Suzanne), of Tifton, Darlene Shackelford of Bonaire, and Larry Jordan of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. At the request of the family, interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Yvonne Jordan to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

