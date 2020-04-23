Yvonne Pratt
October 26, 1952 - April 19, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Yvonne Pratt, 67, of Warner Robins, Georgia, passed away after a battle with cancer on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and is survived by her daughter, Caitlin.
Vonnie was born in Macon, Georgia, to Irene and Jolly Bryant. She attended the University of Georgia and then the University of Indiana where she received her Master's Degree in creative writing. She will be remembered for her intelligence, kindness, and love for poetry and literature.
She lived in Colorado, which she loved dearly, for over 20 years, with her husband and daughter. After a brief journey away, she returned home to the plains and mountains that so captured her heart.
Vonnie will be missed by her daughter, Caitlin Pratt of Washington DC; siblings, Allan Carey, Jollisue Beebe, and Sean Bryant, all of Warner Robins; nephew, James Carey (Heather) of Augusta; and nieces, April Jones of Atlanta and Cynthia Beebe of Ellaville, Georgia.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020